* Brigadier General Wissam al-Hassan killed by car bomb on
Friday
* Lebanese politicians have accused Syria of role in killing
* Crowd tries to storm prime minister's office
By Mariam Karouny and Angus MacSwan
BEIRUT, Oct 21 The state funeral in Beirut of an
assassinated Lebanese intelligence chief ended in violence on
Sunday as angry mourners broke away and tried to storm the
offices of Prime Minister Najib Mikati, prompting security
forces to shoot in the air and fire tear gas to repulse them.
The clashes fed into a growing political crisis in Lebanon
linked to the civil war in neighbouring Syria.
Opposition leaders and their supporters accuse Syria of
being behind the car bombing that killed Brigadier General
Wissam al-Hassan on Friday and say Mikati is too close to Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad and his Lebanese ally Hezbollah, which
is part of Mikati's government.
Thousands turned out in downtown Beirut's Martyrs' Square
for Hassan's funeral, which also served as a political rally.
The violence erupted after an opposition leader demanded that
Mikati step down to pave the way for talks on the crisis.
A group marched to the prime minister's office, then
overturned barriers, pulled apart barbed wire coils and threw
stones, steel rods and bottle at soldiers and police.
Security forces responded by shooting into air and firing
teargas, forcing the protesters to scatter. There were no
immediate reports of casualties but the violence was nonetheless
shocking to Lebanese who fear the Syrian conflict will spread to
their country.
Opposition leader Saad al-Hariri urged supporters to refrain
from any more violence.
"We want peace, the government should fall but we want that
in a peaceful way. I call on all those who are in the streets to
pull back," Hariri told supporters after the attack, speaking on
the Future Television channel.
However as night fell groups of youths blocked the road to
the international airport with piles of burning tyres. The
highway south to Sidon was also cut.
Sunni gunmen in Beirut's southern suburbs set up checkpoints
and were inspecting identification papers - an ominous reminder
of the civil war days.
Gunmen were also patrolling the streets of the northern city
of Tripoli, scene of previous clashes between Sunnis and
Alawites sympathetic to different sides in the Syria war.
Sunday's events highlighted how the 19-month-old uprising
against Assad in Syria has exacerbated deep-seated sectarian
tensions in Lebanon, which is still scarred from its 1975-90
civil war.
Sunni-led rebels are fighting to overthrow Assad, who is
from the Alawite minority, which has its roots in Shi'ite Islam.
Lebanon's religious communities are divided between those that
support Assad and those that back the rebels.
A HERO'S FUNERAL
Hassan, 47, was a Sunni Muslim and senior intelligence
official who had helped uncover a bomb plot that led to the
arrest and indictment in August of a pro-Assad former Lebanese
minister.
He also led an investigation that implicated Syria and the
Shi'ite Hezbollah in the assassination of Lebanon's former prime
minister Rafik al-Hariri in 2005.
Damascus and Hezbollah have condemned Hassan's killing.
But mourners at Martyrs' Square accused Syria of involvement
and called for Mikati to quit. One banner read "Go, go Najib"
echoing the slogans of the Arab Spring.
The violence broke out after Fouad al-Siniora, a former
prime minister, said the opposition rejected any dialogue to
overcome the political crisis caused by Hassan's killing unless
the government first resigned.
"No talks before the government leaves, no dialogue over the
blood of our martyrs," Siniora said to roars of approval from
the crowd.
At the start of the funeral, senior politicians and the
military and security top brass turned out at the Internal
Security Force headquarters for a ceremony held with full
military honours and broadcast live on national television.
Hassan's wife and two sons, the youngest weeping, listened
as he was eulogised by the head of police, Ashraf Rifi, and
President Michel Suleiman.
Suleiman said the government and people must work "shoulder
to shoulder" to overcome the challenges posed by the killing.
"I tell the judiciary do not hesitate, the people are with
you, and I tell the security be firm, the people are with you,
with you. And I tell the politicians and the government do not
provide cover to the perpetrator."
In keeping with custom for state funerals, church bells
pealed as police officers carried the flag-draped coffins of
Hassan and his bodyguard to the mosque on Martyrs' Square
through chanting crowds. Moslem prayers were broadcast by
loudspeaker from the mosque.
"We blame Bashar al-Assad, the president of Syria," said
Assmaa Diab, 14, from the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli,
Hassan's home town. She was in the square with her sister and
father.
"He is responsible for everything - in the past, now, and if
we don't stand up to him, the future," she said.
The prime minister was also a focus of their anger.
"We are here to tell Mikati we don't need him any more and
to tell Hezbollah we don't want any more of their games," said
Hamza Akhrass, a 22-year-old student who from south Lebanon.
"Mikati takes too much pressure for Syria."
Mikati said on Saturday he had offered to resign to make way
for a government of national unity but he had accepted a request
by President Michel Suleiman to stay in office to allow time for
talks on a way out of the political crisis.
Mikati sought in vain to insulate the country from turmoil
in its larger neighbour, which has long played a role in
Lebanese politics. He himself said he suspected Hassan's
assassination was linked to his role in uncovering Syrian
involvement in the August bomb plot.