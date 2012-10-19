BEIRUT Oct 19 Senior Lebanese intelligence
official Wissam al-Hassan, who led the investigation that
implicated Syria and Hezbollah in the killing of former prime
minister Rafik al-Hariri, was killed in the Beirut explosion on
Friday, a Lebanese official said.
"I can just say that it is true, he is dead," the official,
who worked with al-Hassan, told Reuters.
Al-Hassan was also the brain behind uncovering a recent bomb
plot that led to the arrest of a Lebanese politician allied to
President Bashar al-Assad.
Al-Hassan was no ordinary officer. He was a close aide to
Hariri, a Sunni Muslim who was killed in a 2005 bomb attack.
He led the Hariri investigation and uncovered evidence that
implicated Syria and Lebanon's pro-Iranian Shi'ite Muslim group
in the killing.
Hariri supporters accused Syria and then Hezbollah of
killing him - a charge they both deny. An international tribunal
accused several Hezbollah members of involvement in the murder.