BEIRUT Oct 20 Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Saturday that he has offered his resignation but that President Michel Suleiman has asked him to stay on for a "period of time".

Lebanon's opposition March 14 bloc had called for the government, which includes ministers from the militant group Hezbollah, to resign after a Beirut bomb attack on Friday killed a prominent Lebanese intelligence official opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.