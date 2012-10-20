BEIRUT Oct 20 Lebanese Prime Minister Najib
Mikati said on Saturday that he offered his resignation but that
President Michel Suleiman asked him to stay on for a "period of
time".
Lebanon's opposition March 14 bloc had called for the
government, which includes ministers from the militant group
Hezbollah, to resign after a bomb attack in Beirut on Friday
killed a prominent Lebanese intelligence official opposed to
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Sunni Muslim gunmen blocked roads with burning tyres in
Beirut and other cities on Saturday in protest against the
assassination of Brigadier-General Wissam al-Hassan, a Sunni.
Mikati, himself a Sunni like all Lebanese prime ministers,
is also close to Hezbollah, a group closely allied with
Damascus, which protesters accuse of orchestrating Friday's car
bombing.
"In a meeting with (the president), I told him that I do not
want to stick to the post of Prime Minister and that we need to
consider the formation of a new government," he said, adding
that the cabinet will eventually resign.
"I accepted (the president's request to stay) as there is a
fear that Lebanon will fall into unrest," he said.
Mikati indicated that he thought Damascus, which has a
decades-old history of intervening in Lebanon, was behind the
attack. He said he suspected it was related to the indictment in
August of former minister Michel Samaha, a supporter of Assad,
over a plot allegedly aimed at stoking violence in Lebanon.
"A prime minister does not anticipate investigations, but
quite honestly...I cannot separate in any way the crime that
took place yesterday and the discovery of the conspiracy against
Lebanon in August," he said.