UNITED NATIONS Oct 19 The U.N. Security Council
condemned a bomb attack on Friday that killed senior Lebanese
intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan, widely seen as a foe of
Syria, and demanded an end to attempts to destabilize Lebanon
through political assassinations.
"The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the
terrorist attack on 19 October 2012 in Beirut, which killed
Brigadier General Wissam al-Hassan," the 15-nation council said
in a unanimously agreed-upon statement.
"The members of the Security Council reiterated their
unequivocal condemnation of any attempt to destabilize
Lebanon through political assassinations and demanded an
immediate end to the use of intimidation and violence against
political figures," it said.