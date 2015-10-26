BRIEF-Nedbank comments on credit ratings actions by Standard and Poor's and Moody's
* We have strong capital and liquidity levels and our plans for 2017 are in place and include robust stress testing
BEIRUT Oct 26 Lebanon's Blom Bank said on Monday its unaudited net profit for the first three quarters increased by 7.6 percent compared to the same period last year to $289.76 million, thanks to higher profits in its foreign subsidiaries.
The bank's assets rose 5.2 percent to $28.93 billion and deposits increased to $25.03 billion, up 5.6 percent, it said in a statement.
Shareholders' equity rose by 4.4 percent to to 2.62 billion. (Reporting by Tom Perry and John Davison, editing by William Hardy)
* We have strong capital and liquidity levels and our plans for 2017 are in place and include robust stress testing
JERUSALEM, April 6 The board of Bank Hapoalim , Israel's largest lender, has instructed management to explore options for selling off its credit card unit Isracard, the bank said on Thursday.
TOKYO, April 6 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Mar 31 -6,850,509 63,398,392 -70,248,901 Mar 24 -28,205,062 98,718,798 -126,923,860 Mar 17 -8,305,870 407,036,510 -415,342,380 Mar 10 15,514,825 308,894,625 -293,379,