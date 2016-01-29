BEIRUT Jan 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank said on Friday it achieved record profitability in 2015 despite a weak Lebanese economy and an unstable regional environment.

The bank's net profit for 2015 rose by 10.9 percent to $404.66 million, driven by profit increases at Blom's foreign subsidiaries, it said.

Assets increased 4 percent year-on-year to $29.1 billion, deposits rose 4.5 percent to $25.1 billion and loans rose 4.1 percent to $7.2 billion. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Mariam Karouny; Editing by Susan Fenton)