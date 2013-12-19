NEW YORK Dec 19 Fitch Ratings on Thursday revised down the sovereign foreign currency long-term credit rating for Lebanon to negative from stable citing increased political risks, deteriorating public debt dynamics and weak economic growth prospects.

The credit rating was affirmed at B, five notches below investment grade, Fitch said in a statement.

"The involvement of Hezbollah and Sunni groups in the neighbouring Syrian conflict has increased sectarian tensions domestically," Fitch said referring to the civil war in Syria that has left an estimated 100,000 dead and millions more forced from their homes.

Standard & Poor's rates Lebanon B-minus with a negative outlook, one notch below Fitch. Moody's Investors Service has the nation one notch above Fitch at B1 with a negative outlook. (Reporting By Daniel Bases and Pam Niimi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)