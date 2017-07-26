FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hezbollah says nearing victory in battle at Lebanon-Syria border
July 26, 2017 / 6:38 PM / 11 hours ago

Hezbollah says nearing victory in battle at Lebanon-Syria border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, July 26 (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Wednesday that the group was close to scoring a "very big military victory" in the battle against militants along the Syrian-Lebanese border.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the Shi'ite Iranian-backed group was ready to hand over any areas it captures from Sunni militants in the mountainous border region to the Lebanese army.

Hezbollah has made rapid advances against Nusra Front since it launched an offensive with the Syrian army on Friday to clear militants out of their last border foothold. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

