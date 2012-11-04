PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 14
Feb 14 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIRUT Nov 4 France will oppose those creating instability in Lebanon, President Francois Hollande said on Sunday, two weeks after a car bombing in Beirut that the political opposition have blamed on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
"I want to remind all those who have an interest in creating instability in Lebanon that France will oppose that because Lebanon is an example of unity," Hollande said during a joint press conference with Lebanese President Michel Suleiman.
Feb 14 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, Feb 14 Germany's HeidelbergCement reported a 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue, missing expectations on Tuesday, as bad weather hit southern Germany and parts of North America while the Indonesian market continued to develop weakly.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. insurers are buying corporate pension plans at a record clip as rising interest rates and all-time high stock-market values give companies the perfect excuse to offload them.