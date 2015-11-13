BEIRUT Nov 13 Lebanon's parliament passed more
financial laws on Friday to keep the politically paralysed
country afloat, including a money laundering law.
The parliament held its first legislative session in a year
on Thursday after pressure from international bodies and the
central bank. It permitted the government to borrow more in
foreign currency and to release around $3 billion of additional
funds to cover spending in 2016 and pay public employees. The
session continued on Friday.
Lebanon, which hosts more than a million refugees from the
Syrian war, risks losing millions of dollars in World Bank
development loans which parliament needs to approve by year-end.
"Lebanon proved, by approving these laws, its commitment to
the standards set by (international) agreements, specially in
regard to the measures related to (combatting) money laundering
and funding and fighting terrorism," Finance Minister Ali Hassan
Khalil told Reuters.
Lebanon is among the most heavily indebted countries in the
world, with an overall debt ratio to gross domestic product
(GDP) of around 140 percent.
On Friday it approved laws on issues including trans-border
cash movements, cooperation to fight tax evasion and measures
intended to cut off resources used for terrorism.
The country has been without a budget since 2005.
Politics has long been complicated by competition between
regional powers who have a decisive influence over rival
Lebanese factions.
The current barely-functioning unity government headed by
Prime Minister Tammam Salam includes both Hezbollah, which is
backed by Iran, and Saad al-Hariri's Future Movement, backed by
Tehran's regional rival Saudi Arabia. Iran and Saudi Arabia also
back opposing sides in the Syrian war.
