BEIRUT Nov 28 Said Akl, one of Lebanon's most
prominent 20th-century poets, died on Friday at over 100 years
of age.
Born in the eastern town of Zahle in 1912, Akl published his
first play in his early 20s and went on to write epics, poetry
and lyrics including pieces performed by Lebanese singer
Fayrouz, who once called him "the voice of the glory of
Lebanon."
He sparked debate with the idea that colloquial Lebanese
Arabic should be seen as a separate language to the more formal
Arabic commonly used in literature. He saw Lebanese as equally
worthy and proposed using a 37-character Latin alphabet to write
it instead of Arabic script.
He courted controversy with some of his political views,
such as when he criticised the presence of armed Palestinian
groups in Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war and said he backed the
Israeli army fighting them.
On Friday Lebanese figures paid tribute to Akl, who worked
into his old age.
"Said Akl was a great poet who gave Arabic poetry and the
classical Arabic language treasures," Lebanese poet Zahi Wehbe
told Reuters. "We might disagree with him, but we do not
disagree about him - about his poetic status."
(Reporting by Laila Bassam; editing by Andrew Roche)