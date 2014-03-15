By Laila Bassam
| BEIRUT, March 14
BEIRUT, March 14 Lebanon's new government agreed
to a compromise policy statement on Friday that fell short of
explicitly enshrining the militant group Hezbollah's role in
confronting Israel but which would give all citizens the right
to resist Israeli occupation or attacks.
The agreement on the compromise language came after weeks of
dispute brought the government to the verge of collapse, and now
paves the way for Prime Minister Tammam Salam to put his
government to a vote of confidence.
Information Minister Ramzi Jreij told reporters that most
ministers had agreed on a compromise statement that declares
Lebanese citizens have the right to "resist Israeli occupation"
and repel any Israeli attack.
The deal was reached a few hours after Israel's army said it
fired tank rounds and artillery into southern Lebanon in
retaliation for a bomb that targeted its soldiers patrolling the
border. No injuries were reported on either side.
The Israel-Lebanon border has been mostly quiet since Israel
and Hezbollah fought an inconclusive war in 2006, but Israeli
forces still hold at least three pockets of occupied territory
which are claimed by Lebanon.
"Based on the state's responsibility to preserve Lebanon's
sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and the
security of its citizens, the government affirms the duty of the
state and its efforts to liberate the Shebaa Farms and Kfar
Shouba Hills and the Lebanese part of Ghajar through all
legitimate means," the government statement said.
It also "affirms the right of Lebanese citizens to resist
Israeli occupation and repel aggressions and recover occupied
territory".
Agreement on the declaration paves the way for Salam to put
his government to a vote of confidence, almost exactly a year
after he was first asked to try to put together a cabinet
following the resignation of his predecessor, Najib Mikati.
The declaration reflected a compromise between the
Hezbollah-led political coalition, which sought to guarantee
Shi'ite Hezbollah's right to fight Israel and to justify
maintaining its huge weapons arsenal, with Sunni-led political
opponents who sought to emphasise the role of the state in
carrying arms.
Tensions between Hezbollah and its Sunni opponents inside
Lebanon have been sharply heightened by the civil war in
neighbouring Syria, where Hezbollah fighters have been battling
alongside President Bashar al-Assad's forces against Sunni
rebels who are backed by many Lebanese Sunnis.
Jreij said some ministers expressed reservations because the
statement failed to spell out Lebanese state control over the
military conflict with Israel and because it refers to
"resistance", Hezbollah's label for its military operations.
A functioning Lebanese government would finally be in a
position to pursue an offshore oil and gas exploration licence
round that was delayed for months by the political deadlock.
Salam has also said he hoped the emergence of the new
government will allow Lebanon to hold presidential elections
before President Michel Suleiman's mandate expires in May and
also hold parliamentary polls that were postponed last year due
to the political impasse.
Lebanon, still struggling to recover from its own 1975-1990
civil war, has found its internal divisions worsened by the
conflict in Syria, whose sectarian divisions mirror its own.
Sectarian violence has erupted sporadically in the past
year, particularly in the north, and car bombings targeting both
security and political targets have increased dramatically, with
Hezbollah-dominated areas being the most frequent target.
Security sources said on Friday the death toll after two
days of fighting in the northern city of Tripoli between Sunni
Muslims and minority Alawites - the same sect as Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad - had risen to five.
(Additional reporting by Nazih Siddiq in Tripoli; Writing by
Dominic Evans; Editing by Ken Wills)