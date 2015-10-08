* Street protests reflect discontent at corruption,
incompetence
* Government struggles to take decisions, country has no
president
* Crisis linked to wider regional turmoil
By Sylvia Westall
BEIRUT, Oct 8 Lebanese security forces fired
tear gas and water canon to break up an anti-government protest
in Beirut on Thursday, and the country's fractious leaders
postponed talks aimed at resolving a political crisis that is
feeding public discontent.
Anger at Lebanon's government has fuelled repeated protests
in recent months. Discontent with widely perceived corruption
and incompetence came to a head in July when the government
failed to agree a solution to a trash disposal crisis and piles
of garbage were left to fester in the streets.
Protesters threw projectiles including rocks at a line of
riot police blocking the way to the Lebanese parliament in
Beirut's commercial district. Live TV footage showed at least
one injured riot policeman on the ground.
Some three dozen people were taken to hospital suffering
from suffocation as a result of tear gas, medics said. Six
policemen were also wounded, a security official said.
The Lebanese government grouping rival factions has
struggled to take even basic decisions since it was formed last
year. Lebanon has also been without a president for more than a
year in the absence of a deal on who should take the post.
The crisis is linked to wider regional turmoil, including
the war in neighbouring Syria which has driven well over one
million refugees into Lebanon. Lebanon's opposing political
blocs are backed by rival states Saudi Arabia and Iran, which
also back the warring sides in Syria.
Lebanon's parliament speaker cancelled the last day of this
week's session aimed at discussing ways out of the political
crisis after politicians made no progress on issues including
high-level security appointments, the National News Agency said.
The three-day "national dialogue" called by Nabih Berri
started on Tuesday and was aimed at finding solutions to the
stalemate. The talks were set to run into Thursday but Berri
postponed the next session until Oct. 26.
Saudi Arabia backs the Sunni-led Future Movement of former
prime minister Saad al-Hariri. Iran backs the Shi'ite party
Hezbollah, a powerful armed group, and its allies.
The anti-government rallies has been organised independently
of the main sectarian parties in a direct challenge to the
political system they control.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Evans; Writing by Sylvia
Westall and Tom Perry; Editing by Richard Balmforth)