By Ellen Francis
BEIRUT, March 19 Protesters in central Beirut
hurled empty water bottles at Lebanese Prime Minister Saad
al-Hariri on Sunday when he tried to calm hundreds of people
rallying against proposed tax hikes.
Carrying placards and banners, around 2,000 people flooded
Riad al-Solh square to protest against tax hikes that parliament
is considering to fund public sector pay rises.
"The road will be long ... and we will be by your side and
will fight corruption," Hariri vowed. But protesters shouted
"thief" and threw plastic bottles at the premier, who left soon
after.
On Twitter, Hariri later urged activists to form a committee
"to raise their demands and discuss them positively".
Protester Tania al-Khoury said the government was "imposing
taxes that constantly pile up, without providing anything in
return, no services, no public transportation, no medical care".
Scores of policemen barricaded the entrances to the
government headquarters and parliament during the protest, which
followed three days of smaller demonstrations in Beirut.
Lebanese authorities are seeking to raise taxes to help
agree a deal on increasing wages for public employees, part of a
wider effort led by Hariri to approve the country's first state
budget in 12 years.
Lawmakers approved several hikes last week, the most
prominent being a one percentage point increase in the sales
tax. Parliament still has to approve others in the coming weeks,
and the president must then sign off on all of them, before the
new taxes take effect.
Protesters flocked to Beirut on Sunday, waving Lebanese
flags and blasting the words "We will not pay" through their
megaphones.
In recent days, various civil society groups and some
leading political parties have called for people to take to the
streets in protest.
The Christian Kataeb party and the Progressive Socialist
Party, led by Druze politician Walid Jumblatt, have staunchly
opposed the new taxes. The Iranian-backed Shi'ite Hezbollah
movement has also voiced reservations about some of the
increases.
Sunni leader Hariri became premier in October in a
power-sharing deal that saw Michel Aoun, a staunch Hezbollah
ally, elected president. Hariri, whose Saudi-backed coalition
opposed Hezbollah for years, formed a unity cabinet that
includes nearly all of Lebanon's main parties.
Aoun's election ended a 29-month presidential vacuum in a
country that had been crippled by political gridlock for years.
"We had hopes for this new government, but unfortunately ...
these politicians are still exploiting resources for their
profit," said protester Mahmoud Fakih. "This is to refuse the
taxes that are being imposed on poor people."
Signs and slogans accused parliament of theft and people
chanted for lawmakers to step down. "Take your hands out of my
pockets," one placard read.
Lebanon's parliament has extended its own mandate twice
since 2013, a move that critics including the European Union
have condemned as unconstitutional. Current lawmakers were
elected in 2009 for what was meant to be four-year terms.
Anger at Lebanon's government has fueled repeated protests
in central Beirut over the last two years, particularly in the
summer of 2015, when politicians failed to agree a solution to a
trash disposal crisis.
Piles of garbage festered in the streets, prompting massive
protests that were unprecedented for having been mobilised
independently of the big sectarian parties that dominate
Lebanese politics.
