PARIS Oct 27 The new agreement from private Greek bondholders to write down their holdings by 50 percent will hurt countries' ability to borrow in future and lead to more, not less, caution over Europe, the head of Lebanon's central bank said on Thursday.

Pouring cold water on the strong positive reaction to the plan from financial markets, Riad Salameh said the problem of contagion to the euro zone's core had not disappeared.

"The voluntary cut in Greek debt that has been announced -- despite today's positive reaction from the markets -- will lead to reticence and accelerate the loss of confidence that we have seen," Salameh told a banking conference in Paris.

"What is happening today in Greece could still repeat itself in other European countries ... and this means we are becoming a lot more cautious."

Lebanon's banks have a minimal exposure to European sovereign debt and have been encouraged to diversify their investments, Salameh added. He also said he was "comforted" by a recent upswing in conversions out of the U.S. dollar and into the Lebanese pound, describing Lebanon's currency as one that would remain "stable". (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; editing by Stephen Nisbet)