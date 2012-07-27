* Luxury overflows in Lebanon's capital
* Redeveloped centre lives for shopping
* But Internet and electricty problematic
By Douglas Hamilton
BEIRUT, July 27 Chanel, Dior, Brioni, Valentino,
Cartier, Bulgari, Longines, Rolex, Panerai, Louis Vuitton,
Armani, Tom Ford, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Hermes, Dolce &
Gabbana, Louboutin.
You name it, Beirut's got it. These days, however, it seems
there are not that many people around who want it, or at least
not enough who can afford to buy it.
Although not many are ready to say so, some of the plush,
brand-name boutiques of the 21st century Beirut Souk have a
dearth of rich clients. Their staff, bored stiff, stand around
all suited-up and made-up with hardly anyone to serve.
In normal summers, many of the ultra-wealthy of the Gulf
move to Lebanon to escape the stifling heat at home and enjoy a
lively, cosmopolitan, Arabic-speaking city that appreciates the
art of conspicuous consumption.
This year is different. Saudi Arabia and other oil-rich Gulf
states are urging citizens not to come, citing security concerns
in a country shaken by the uprising next door in Syria.
"Business is a bit down for sure," said Walid at Alexander
McQueen. "But about 70 percent of our clientele is Lebanese,
either from here or living abroad. So we don't depend on Gulf
visitors entirely."
"In Lebanon, it's always up and down," he said, in a nod to
the 1975-1990 civil war that ripped the capital to bits, and the
bouts of violence that have punctuated political life since.
But some luxury vendors maintain they are scare-proof.
"It's a matter of brand awareness," said one impeccably
dressed salesman at Louis Vuitton, where it seems elegant women
and girls in expensive denim can't get enough of handbags, price
be damned. "We're doing very well," he smiled.
At Louboutin, where $6,000 gets you a pair of Daffodile
spike-heels encrusted in Swarovski crystal, business is "not as
great as expected but better than last year", said an assistant.
Still, some less snooty brands even have "Sale" signs on
their aristocratic shopfronts, discreetly placed of course.
While the Lamborghini website currently offers 40 percent
off keychains and fashion accessories, Lamborghini cars such as
the outrageous 700 hp Aventador parked in a chic street, with
Dubai plates, still cost $400,000 or so.
In a car-crazy city where the lowly pedestrian is more
likely to be buzzed by a Porsche SUV than a Nissan compact, it's
hard to tell, but the impression is that there may be fewer
supercars around this year than last summer.
DON'T GO
The Saudis this month joined Bahrain, United Arab Emirates
and Qatar in advising their nationals to stay away from Beirut,
after sectarian tensions fuelled by the Syrian revolt sparked
some street fighting in Lebanon earlier this year.
Rumour has it that some of the gleaming $200 million yachts
that adorn Beirut's modern marina have weighed anchor and left.
Maybe not back to Cayman Islands registration ports, but to some
other Mediterranean haven. Morocco is said to be in vogue.
A Saudi Foreign ministry official spoke of "the unstable
situation in the Lebanese arena", and Saudi Arabia should know.
The Sunni Muslim Gulf Arabs - particularly Saudi and Qatar -
have thrown their weight behind the Sunni-led anti-government
uprising in Syria, paying the salaries of a rebel army and
calling for the opposition to be armed.
"But they're still coming from the Gulf," said a manager at
one top-of-the-line clothing outlet, offering Versace and Kiton
among other celebrated Italian tailor-designers. "Those who know
Beirut and have apartments here, they're still coming."
"The royal families won't come. They can hardly advise their
people not to come here then come themselves," he said. "And
those who used to drive, you know, 21 people in a convoy of
three Suburbans, well they can't do that because of the
situation." The drive from Arabia goes via Syria.
OVER THE TOP
Beirut opinion is divided about the city's impressive
postwar downtown redevelopment, which removed some of the scars
of the civil war and transplanted the new Souk at its heart.
Some love its lofty, quiet, airy layout of marble and glass
lanes lined with bright shops, and the surrounding streets of
pale golden stone facades, cut in neo-Ottoman style, where a
Bentley coupe and a Ferrari or two are not out of place.
The streets are swept spotlessly clean. Litter is absent
among glossy office towers hosting an alphabet of banks. City
workers in overalls, mostly Africans it seems, use
Ostrich-feather dusters to keep the traffic lights clean. No
kidding.
Not everyone likes it. Some say the centre is a soulless
temple to Mammon and commercialism that has robbed Beirut of its
cultural heart, obliterating the old Levantine market streets of
overflowing shops where traders shouted for business.
The rest of Lebanon is nothing like the Beirut Souk. Average
per capita income is $10,500 -- about a tenth of that in the
emirate of Qatar -- and the country suffers a chronic lack of
electricity as well as other infrastructural shortcomings.
This month Beirut saw a stark consequence of its priorities,
as Lebanon struggled through three days of minimal Internet
connectivity, after its sole overseas cable was damaged.
Ookla, a company that tests Internet speeds around the
world, has often ranked Lebanon bottom of its global Net Index.
The Lebanese also put up with daily power cuts, which they
have endured for as long as most college students can remember.
A generator in every home could be the national slogan.
But the restaurants are cool and the food is great and the
bars are jumping till late in the night with people who seem to
devote a lot of income and attention to their appearance.
And so we leave Beirut and say goodbye, to Yves Saint
Laurent, Jimmy Choo, Mont Blanc, Chloe, Hublot, Boucheron,
Stella McCartney, Joel Robuchon...
(Reporting By Douglas Hamilton, editing by Paul Casciato)