BRIEF-CDL Investments New Zealand says profit after tax rise 54.7 pct for full year
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
BEIRUT, June 6 Real estate firm Solidere , Lebanon's largest listed company, posted a 17 percent fall in 2011 net profit of $162.6 million on Wednesday, hit by a fall in sales revenues and what it said was an unstable regional climate.
The company reiterated its forecast that a slowdown in real estate activity in the country may affect profit in coming years. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; editing by Jason Neely)
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.