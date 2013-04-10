NEW YORK, April 10 Standard & Poor's on Wednesday affirmed its speculative B sovereign foreign currency credit rating on Lebanon, citing a speedy naming of a new prime minister as one factor that believes will help defuse domestic political tension.

The outlook on the credit however remains negative, S&P said in a statement.

"We note that, despite the ongoing Syrian civil war, domestic security and policy formation in Lebanon have not substantially deteriorated over the past year and bank deposits have continued to grow, which has financed the sovereign's borrowing needs," S&P said.

The negative outlook reflects "risks to domestic political stability remain and there appears little potential for economic, fiscal, and external improvements while the Syrian conflict continues," the firm said.

Lebanon's prime minister designate is Tammam Salam, a moderate who won broad political support to become premier. He follows the resignation in March of Prime Minister Najib Mikati, whose two years in office were marked by efforts to contain sectarian rifts, street battles and economic fallout from the Syrian civil war.

Lebanon is rated B1 with a stable outlook by Moody's Investors Service, one notch higher than S&P's rating. Fitch Ratings has Lebanon at B with a stable outlook.