* Overland arrivals through Syria virtually stopped
* Europeans shy away from Middle East
* Campaign for natural wonder hopes to boost tourism
By Oliver Holmes
JEITA, Lebanon, Oct 12 All too often the centre
of Middle East upheaval, Lebanon has taken a back seat as a wave
of revolts surge through the region. But the small country is
not immune to the tumult around it and tourism here has taken a
hit.
At the bottom of the Nahr al-Kalb valley, a trickle of
tourists get almost-exclusive access to the Jeita Grotto,
karstic limestone caves which stretch more than 10 km into the
mountains.
Deep in the cave, small metal guideboats make their way
noiselessly along a smooth underground river, rarely passing
each other and never filled to capacity.
The sound of droplets from giant stalactites hitting the
water can be heard and the caves are lit up by blue and orange
lights, specially adapted to emit virtually no heat to prevent
mosses from growing in the caves and ruining the delicate stone
structures.
"We've had a very bad summer," a Jeita Grotto employee
whispers, as if the quiet of the cave has awarded it a
church-like respect. "During previous summers, we used to get
3,000 to 4,000 visitors a day to the caves, now it's more like
700."
She said tourists from the Gulf and other Arab countries
make up the majority of visitors.
"But we've been having big problems."
The biggest problem, this time, comes from neighbouring
Syria where President Bashar al-Assad has been accused of
killing at least 2,900 civilians in a military crackdown against
pro-democracy protests which started in March.
Around 600,000 Arab tourists drive into Lebanon yearly
through Syria -- the only country Lebanon shares an open border
with as the small country is in a state of war with Israel.
Cutting through Syria is a cheap option for most regional
tourists and they can take the whole family for the summer.
But the instability has shrunk tourist traffic through
Syria, which accounts for a quarter of all tourist arrivals to
Lebanon, and Arab arrivals on the Syrian-Lebanese border are
down 90 percent.
Employees at the grotto say 10 to 15 buses used to arrive
each day, full of Arab tourists who had come through Syria. Now
two to three buses arrive, they say, and there are no more
queues for the underground boat rides.
TOURISM 20 PERCENT DOWN
"Lebanon saw a 20 percent decrease in international arrivals
for the first half of 2011," John Kester, who observes industry
trends at the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).
The second half of 2011 could be much worse as the situation
in Syria has since escalated and data from Lebanon's summer high
season has not been released.
"No country is immune from what is happening in the
surrounding region and most people have to travel overland (into
Lebanon)," Kester said.
"Lebanon is affected indirectly, not because of what is
happening in the country itself."
Western tourists have shied away from the Middle East after
a wave of popular revolts spread through the region toppling
leaders in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya. Even countries that have
remained relatively stable, such as Lebanon and Jordan, have
seen a decline in arrivals for the United States and Europe.
The Jeita Grotto's general manager, Nabil Haddad, said
visitors from Europe and elsewhere outside the Middle East often
include Lebanon as part of a regional tour.
"But when Syria is cancelled, Lebanon is automatically cut
out," Haddad said.
NATURAL WONDER?
In an attempt to boost tourism Lebanon has been campaigning
to have the Jeita Grotto chosen as one of seven 'wonders of
nature' in an international competition.
The cave system, which is home to the longest stalactite on
the planet at over 8 metres (yards), was entered into the
'New7Wonders of Nature' contest in 2007 and Lebanon is trying to
shore up votes in the global poll which ends next month.
"It is an exercise in PR," Tourism Minister Fadi Abboud told
Reuters. "We are trying our best to make people vote," added the
minister, who persuaded his political allies to attend a cabinet
meeting in T-shirts declaring: "I voted for Jeita Grotto".
Jeita has made it into the 28 finalists, along with
Tanzania's Kilimanjaro and the Mud Volcanoes in Azerbaijan, but
with tourism numbers down Haddad is worried.
"Now we are in the final stages," he said. "People in
Lebanon have not taken it very seriously. Other countries have
done things to promote their (natural wonders) but we don't get
the feeling that our vote is being promoted," he added.
Some Lebanese say they will not vote for the grotto as it is
too expensive, at over $12, for many Lebanese to visit.
BUSINESS AS USUAL
Lebanon has long been plagued by years of conflict, first
during a 15-year civil war and then in 2006 when 1,200 Lebanese,
mostly civilians, were killed during a month-long war with
Israel.
The country's Roman ruins, ski resorts and beaches, 24-hour
nightlife, cuisine and joie de vivre atmosphere make Lebanon
enormously attractive to tourists from around the world during
periods of stability.
"Lebanon has always been a destination with big ups and
downs. It always has the ability to recover," said UNWTO's
Kester. "Last year tourism was up 70 percent, this year it is
down 20 percent."
Kester said the biggest issue for Lebanon was how it will
adapt to the crisis in Syria.
"Tourism in Egypt went down 40 percent this year, but we
expect it to recover. Lebanon will not. They might have to open
up new corridors into the country."
However, Tourism Minister Abboud remains optimistic.
"You have to adapt. Most so-called third world countries
do," he said. "If you are a farmer, you depend on the weather.
If you work in the tourism sector, you depend on security and
the political situation."
(Edited by Paul Casciato)