By Thomas Escritt
| AMSTERDAM, April 16
her television channel are due to go before a U.N.-backed court
on Thursday in a trial that critics say raises questions about
press freedom, but which prosecutors say is essential to protect
vulnerable witnesses.
Journalist Karma Khayat and the Lebanon-based Al-Jadeed TV
station are accused of contempt of court for publishing
purported witness lists from the investigation into the 2005
assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.
Hariri and 21 others were killed in a waterfront bomb blast
that upset a fragile peace in the eastern Mediterranean country,
dragging it back to the brink of civil war.
The Special Tribunal for Lebanon was set up with United
Nations backing to probe the killing after Lebanese politicians
said their judicial system was not up to the task.
The tribunal has indicted five suspects, all of them linked
to the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah.
They remain at large, meaning Khayat will be the first
person to appear in the dock in the courtroom since former
Liberian President Charles Taylor went on trial for war crimes
at another court that shared its premises.
Khayat, who was then an editor at the pan-Arab Al-Jadeed
station and is now its vice-chairman, says she published
redacted lists that made it impossible to identify individuals
to highlight the Special Tribunal's problem with leaks. The full
list was published later by parties unknown, she said.
By targeting a high-profile TV station with a reputation for
aggressive reporting, the tribunal was trying to intimidate
other Lebanese media into silence, she said.
She could face up to seven years in prison and, along with
and Al-Jadeed, a fine of up to 130,000 euros ($138,600) if
convicted.
"Just by indicting Al-Jadeed this would be a weapon to have
all the other media in Lebanon afraid of speaking out, speaking
the truth or being critical," Khayat told Reuters last month.
Khayat was charged by an independent prosecutor appointed by
the tribunal, which said the publishing of witness lists risked
undermining the confidence of witnesses who had been promised
anonymity to encourage them to testify.
($1 = 0.9378 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Crispian Balmer)