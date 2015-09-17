AMSTERDAM, Sept 18 An international court in The
Hague rules on Friday on whether a Lebanese reporter and her TV
station jeopardised the case against the killers of former
Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri by exposing alleged
witnesses to his assassination.
Defenders of journalist Karma Khayat say the charges raise
questions about free speech and have accused the tribunal of
seeking to intimidate the free press in order to prevent it from
holding public institutions to account.
Khayat and Al-Jadeed, her TV station, deny wrongdoing,
saying they blurred out faces and distorted voices in a series
of broadcasts in 2012 which they said examined whether the
Special Tribunal for Lebanon was wasting public money.
Tribunal prosecutors said the reports were part of a
"campaign to undermine" the court by making witnesses clearly
identifiable, exposing them to the risk of reprisals and making
them more reluctant to come forward with their evidence.
If the tribunal convicts Khayat and Al-Jadeed, consequences
could include a fine for both and potentially a prison term of
up to seven years for the journalist. Khayat is in Lebanon and
not in custody, and has attended court sessions when summoned.
The prosecutors were specially appointed to handle the
contempt of court case and are separate from those pursuing
Hariri's suspected assassins.
Hariri and 21 others were killed in a waterfront bomb blast
in 2005 that upset a fragile peace in Lebanon, dragging the
small Arab country bordering Turkey, Syria and Israel back to
the brink of civil war.
Five suspects, all linked to the Lebanese Shi'ite Muslim
militant movement Hezbollah, which is part of the current Beirut
government, have since been indicted for the killing. They
remain at large and are being tried in absentia.
Supporters of Hezbollah accuse the tribunal of serving U.S.
and Israeli interests. In April, Khayat told a court hearing
that her reports had aimed to expose leaks coming from the
tribunal.
The court was set up with United Nations support after
Lebanese politicians said their judicial system could not cope
with the investigation. Its annual funding comes jointly from
Lebanon and Western countries.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark Heinrich)