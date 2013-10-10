AMSTERDAM Oct 10 The court hearing cases
against the suspects in the 2005 bombing that killed Lebanese
former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri published an arrest
warrant for a new suspect in the case on Thursday.
The Special Tribunal For Lebanon, based in The Hague, said
the indictment for Hassan Habib Merhi had been secretly issued
to the Lebanese government in August but was now being made
public.
None of the four people indicted for the bombing is in the
court's custody. They are being tried in absentia.