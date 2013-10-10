AMSTERDAM Oct 10 The court hearing cases against the suspects in the 2005 bombing that killed Lebanese former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri published an arrest warrant for a new suspect in the case on Thursday.

The Special Tribunal For Lebanon, based in The Hague, said the indictment for Hassan Habib Merhi had been secretly issued to the Lebanese government in August but was now being made public.

None of the four people indicted for the bombing is in the court's custody. They are being tried in absentia.