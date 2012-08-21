TRIPOLI, Lebanon Aug 21 Sixteen people were
wounded in overnight clashes between Sunni Muslim and Alawite
neighbourhoods in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, local
security and medical sources said on Tuesday.
Gunmen in the two districts exchanged gunfire and launched
rocket-propelled grenades, residents said, in fighting which
continued sporadically through the night despite the deployment
of troops in the port city.
Tensions between the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tabbaneh and
Alawite Jebel Mohsen have been heightened by the mainly Sunni
uprising in neighbouring Syria against Alawite President Bashar
al-Assad, flaring into violence several times.
In the worst clashes, fifteen people were killed in early
June in clashes between the two districts.