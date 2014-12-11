NEW YORK Dec 11 The nearly 90-year-old
family-owned Lebenthal Holdings, LLC, added an adviser and an
equity manager to its two registered investment adviser
divisions this week.
Annette Hall joined the New York office of Lebenthal Wealth
Advisors, Lebenthal's boutique wealth management division, which
was launched last year to serve high net worth and institutional
clients. Hall joined from KeyCorp's Key Private Bank
where she oversaw $193 million in assets, according to a news
release issued by Lebenthal on Wednesday.
Key Private Bank did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
On Monday, Lebenthal Asset Management announced it acquired
Aurora Investment Counsel, an Atlanta-based equity manager run
by independent adviser David Yucius which oversees $250 million
in client assets for foundations, endowments and corporations.
Yucius, who has 19 years of industry experience, said he
joined Lebenthal to take advantage of the firm's accounting,
technology and compliance expertise.
In February, Lebenthal Asset Management added an
international equity team, and the firm is looking to introduce
mutual funds, said James Lebenthal, chief executive officer of
Lebenthal Asset Management and chief investment officer of
Lebenthal Wealth Advisors.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)