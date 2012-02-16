CAIRO Feb 16 Egyptian ceramics maker Lecico said on Thursday it made a 35.4 million Egyptian pound ($5.87 million) net loss in the fourth quarter, reversing its net profit from a year earlier.

The audited consolidated figure compares to a net profit of 11.1 million pounds in the fourth quarter of 2010.

Lecico said the loss came after it took a 47.6 million pound provision in the quarter "for write offs against the likely deterioration in the quality and value of working capital assets in general and inventories in particular." ($1 = 6.0352 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr)