* Q2 net falls 80 pct, costs rise
* Lower tile and sanitary ware revenues
* Upheaval in Egypt, Libya suppress demand
(Adds details, CEO comment)
By Sarah Mikhail
CAIRO, Aug 15 Egyptian ceramics firm Lecico
warned 2011 may be its "worst" year yet after
second-quarter net profit plunged 80 percent due to weaker
demand in European export markets following political
instability in Egypt and Libya.
Lecico, which also faced a nine-day strike that halted
operations at its Alexandria sanitary ware and tile factories,
also attributed the decline to eroded margins due to reduced
economies of scale.
The Khorshid plants in Alexandria account for 30 percent of
Lecico's sanitary ware production and 74 percent of its tile
production. Lecico's other factories in Egypt were operating
normally.
"As a result of weaker demand for our established products
and complexity coming from offsetting this with new products,
our production has reversed some of our economies of scale and
increased our unit cost," Chief Executive Gilbert Gargour said
in a statement on Monday.
"Given all the above and additional costs including higher
interest rates and a new corporate tax rate retroactively
applied, we expect that 2011 will be our worst financially since
coming to the market in 2004," Gargour said.
Lecico said net profit in the second quarter fell 80 pct to
5.1 million Egyptian pounds ($855,597).
Revenue fell 2 percent to 249.7 million pounds, driven by
lower volumes due to weaker demand in Lebanon and Libya, which
accounted for 11.4 percent of volumes, down from 23.5 percent in
2010.
The company said it expects additional tile capacity in the
second half of 2011 from its new red body tile plant, which
should be fully operational in August. The plant's current
annual capacity is 6.4 million square metres.
Lecico said it saw a 17 percent decline in sanitary ware
volumes largely due to the political unrest in Egypt and Libya
and continued dampened demand across Europe, primarily in the UK
and France.
The margin on earnings before interest and tax slipped 8.1
percentage points to 11.7 percent mainly impacted by a 33
percent increase in energy prices.
($1 = 5.961 Egyptian Pounds)
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)