Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Dec 30 Leclanche SA :
* Announces that Swiss Takeover Board has exempted Recharge, Precept or Bruellan from obligation to submit a mandatory tender offer for shares of Leclanché SA
* Says board of directors unanimously supports exemption request, as 21 million Swiss francs ($21.18 million) financing is considered best possible funding option for all stakeholders within time available Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9917 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 10 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it was compliant with tax laws, a week after federal law enforcement officials raided three of the company's buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)