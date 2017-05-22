ZURICH May 22 Energy storage technology group Leclanche was hit by a fire at its headquarters building in Yverdon-les-Bains in western Switzerland on Monday, it said.

"There were no Leclanche casualties and everyone in the building and the adjacent school was evacuated safely and quickly. Leclanche is implementing its business continuity plan," it said in a statement.

It said the fire "was started by a third party battery system in the lobby of Leclanche's office building", adding the fire brigade had advised that its production building was safe.

"The due process of checking for any potential contamination will be carried out over the next few days before business can be resumed in full," it added.

In a separate statement, local police said 13 people were sent to hospital for treatment after the blaze, whose cause was still unknown. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas)