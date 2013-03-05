* Looking at options for short and medium-term funding

* Net loss widens to 15.2 mln francs in 2012 from 11.6 mln in 2011

* Sees multi-billion-euro potential for energy storage market

* Batteries needed to help EU meet renewables target

ZURICH, March 5 Leclanche, a Swiss company which makes lithium-ion cells to store renewable energy, warned of liquidity problems on Tuesday after a bigger-than-expected 2012 loss but said it saw huge potential for its technology.

Shares dropped nine percent after Leclanche reported a net loss of 15.2 million Swiss francs ($16.14 million), compared with a 2011 loss of 11.6 million, which it said was mainly due to delays in the ramp up of a new production line and in the development of home storage modules.

Confronted with resulting liquidity problems, Leclanche said it should be able to meet all of its financial obligations until April and was investigating options to cover its short and medium term funding needs.

"Regarding its funding need, no definitive solution has been secured at this stage. There is accordingly a significant uncertainty with respect to the going concern assumption," the company said in a statement.

Leclanche shares were down 9.2 percent at 6.66 francs by 1023 GMT compared with a slightly firmer Swiss small cap index .

The firm, founded in 1909 and based in the western Swiss town of Yverdon-les-Bains, said it had already taken steps to preserve cash, obtained a bridging loan and was implementing cost cuts to improve its finances.

"Leclanche remains fully convinced that it has the right technology and products to address the energy storage market," it said.

"This market, which is still at an early stage so far, is expected to evolve soon into a major market opportunity worth several hundred millions euros, if not billions."

Batteries like those produced by Leclanche allow customers to store power generated by solar and wind energy, also helping to create "smart grids" that react to sudden power swings and set free stored energy when needed.

Companies like Leclanche and German rival IBC Solar expect to benefit from soaring demand as batteries will be crucial in helping the European Union reach a target of getting 20 percent of its energy from renewables by 2020 from 12.5 percent in 2010.

Leclanche, which has already produced batteries for pilot tests in industrial applications, said it expects to have prototypes for home storage ready by the second or third quarter, which will then need field tests that could take several months.

"Only after their completion, can Leclanche expect significant orders," it said, adding it hopes to benefit from a German subsidy programme for storage of 50 million euros. ($1 = 0.9417 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Clelia Oziel)