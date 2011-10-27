PARIS Oct 27 French retailer Leclerc aims to
overtake Carrefour in its home market by 2015, the
family-owned company's chief executive said in a newspaper
interview published on Thursday.
Already the country's No. 2 mass market retailer, Leclerc
has been a thorn in the side of Carrefour, which has issued
repeated profit warnings as it has struggled to overcome tough
price competition in France.
"In the short-term, we're expecting an 18 percent market
share in 2012, compared with 17.5 percent this year,"
Michel-Edouard Leclerc told Le Monde newspaper.
"Our objective is to dethrone Carrefour between now and
2015, thanks to a growth rate of 4.5 to 5.5 percent a year."
Leclerc said the chain was boosting its Internet presence to
allow shoppers to order online and then collect their purchases
at central distribution points. Currently, it has 150 such
locations, a number it aims to boost to 450 by 2015.
Data from market research provider Kantar Worldpanel from
Aug. 8 to Sept. 4 showed Carrefour lost French market share to
unlisted rivals Leclerc and Intermarche, despite promotional
campaigns.
Leclerc said the chain's sales had leapt 8 percent excluding
fuel in September, which he said was a sign of slackening in the
French economy. He added that the chain had seen weak demand
both for electronics and during the annual autumn wine sales.
(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)