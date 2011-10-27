PARIS Oct 27 French retailer Leclerc aims to overtake Carrefour in its home market by 2015, the family-owned company's chief executive said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

Already the country's No. 2 mass market retailer, Leclerc has been a thorn in the side of Carrefour, which has issued repeated profit warnings as it has struggled to overcome tough price competition in France.

"In the short-term, we're expecting an 18 percent market share in 2012, compared with 17.5 percent this year," Michel-Edouard Leclerc told Le Monde newspaper.

"Our objective is to dethrone Carrefour between now and 2015, thanks to a growth rate of 4.5 to 5.5 percent a year."

Leclerc said the chain was boosting its Internet presence to allow shoppers to order online and then collect their purchases at central distribution points. Currently, it has 150 such locations, a number it aims to boost to 450 by 2015.

Data from market research provider Kantar Worldpanel from Aug. 8 to Sept. 4 showed Carrefour lost French market share to unlisted rivals Leclerc and Intermarche, despite promotional campaigns.

Leclerc said the chain's sales had leapt 8 percent excluding fuel in September, which he said was a sign of slackening in the French economy. He added that the chain had seen weak demand both for electronics and during the annual autumn wine sales. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)