UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
May 29 Defense equipment manufacturer Teledyne Technologies Inc said it would buy LeCroy Corp for $240.5 million in cash to add more products to its portfolio.
LeCroy shareholders will get $14.30 per share, a premium of over 56 percent on the stock's Friday's close.
For fiscal 2011, LeCroy reported sales of about $178.1 million.
Shares of Teledyne Technologies closed at $59.84 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
