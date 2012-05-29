May 29 Defense equipment manufacturer Teledyne Technologies Inc said it would buy LeCroy Corp for $240.5 million in cash to add more products to its portfolio.

LeCroy shareholders will get $14.30 per share, a premium of over 56 percent on the stock's Friday's close.

For fiscal 2011, LeCroy reported sales of about $178.1 million.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies closed at $59.84 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.