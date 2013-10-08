BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
ZURICH Oct 8 Swiss real estate company Ledermann Immobilien said on Tuesday it had decided to suspend its initial public offering on the Swiss stock exchange. It gave no reason.
"Ledermann Immobilien AG has suspended its recently announced Initial Public Offering (IPO) in agreement with the Lead Manager (UBS) for the time being," the company said in a brief statement on its website.
Ledermann had been expected to list its shares on the Swiss stock exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Cowell)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.