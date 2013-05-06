May 6 Ledgemont Capital Group LLC, a boutique
investment bank, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy to liquidate its
assets, which it estimated at between $10 million and $50
million, according to court documents.
New York-based Ledgemont was a joint underwriter, along with
Russian investment bank Renaissance Capital, of a scuttled, $460
million initial public offering by FriendFinder Networks Inc
that was originally planned for 2008.
FriendFinder Networks, which publishes the adult magazine
Penthouse, eventually went public in 2011 after it named
Imperial Capital and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co as its
underwriters.
Ledgemont was founded by Keith Barksdale, who had been with
Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, and Edward Neugeboren, formerly of
Lehman Brothers, according to the firm's website.
Ledgemont also employed Kerry Kittles, a former college
basketball star at Villanova University who played several years
with the New Jersey Nets and Los Angeles Clippers in the
National Basketball Association.
In a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, a trustee is appointed to oversee
the sale of a company's assets to raise money to repay
creditors.
Ledgemont said it had between $1 million and $10 million of
liabilities, according to documents filed with the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday.
The case is Ledgemont Capital Group LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No. 13-11196