Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Oct 24 Lee Enterprises Inc forecast a 23.4 percent rise in its fourth-quarter digital advertising revenue, sending the publishing company's shares up 12 percent.
The Davenport, Iowa-based company, however, expects revenue in the quarter to fall nearly 4 percent to $181.5 million.
Lee, which publishes 48 daily newspapers, also predicted a 3.3 percent drop in full-year revenue.
The shares touched a two-week high of 77 cents in early trade on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.