Dec 2 Lee Enterprises Inc said it
would file for voluntary prepackaged bankruptcy protection
before Dec. 12, as the media company struggles to pay off its
debt.
The company, which publishes the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and
scores of other daily newspapers, said it had reached a
refinancing agreement with most of its creditors, extending the
maturity date on some of its debt to December 2015.
The bankruptcy filing plan comes two months after the
company had reached an agreement with most its lenders to
refinance $769.5 million of its distressed loans.
Most local newspaper publishers in the United States have
been hit by dropping circulation and falling advertising
revenue, forcing them to sell off or shut several publications.
Last month, Tribune Co, the owner of the Los
Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune newspapers, filed a third
reorganization plan with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
Lee, which will file for the prepackaged relief with the U.S
Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, said the plan will help preserve
87 percent of interests of stockholders and all interests of
creditors and other business partners.
The company had $994.5 million in debt at the end of the
fourth quarter.
Lee shares have seen a precipitous fall, having lost more
than 90 percent since their life high in mid-2004 when they were
trading around $45-$50. They closed at 53 cents Friday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
The company was founded in 1890 in Ottumwa, Iowa, by A.W.
Lee and had distinguished writers such as Mark Twain, Willa
Cather and Thornton Wilder on its rolls.
NYSE Regulation said it will continue trading the company's
common stock while reviewing its status.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore, Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)