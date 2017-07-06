HONG KONG, July 6 The founder of China's
struggling tech group LeEco, Jia Yueting, on Thursday pledged to
take full responsibility for the company's debt troubles amid a
deepening financial crisis and after some of the company's
assets were frozen.
Jia, writing in a post on his public WeChat account,
apologised for causing worry, pledged to pay back LeEco's debts
and to stick to its ambitious electric vehicle project.
"Please give LeEco some time, please give LeEco car some
time, we will pay back creditors, suppliers and any other
debts," Jia wrote.
Concerns about Jia's position at LeEco were raised after
Chinese newspapers reported this week that he was no longer
LeEco's legal representative. Additionally, earlier this week
$182 million of assets owned by Jia or the firm were frozen by a
court in Shanghai.
The online record of China's national enterprise credit
information publicity system does show that in June LeEco
Holdings's legal representative changed from Jia to another
company executive Wu Meng.
Jia pointed out in the WeChat post that he still has an
important role at LeEco.
"I am still LeEco's executive director and largest
shareholder, resigning from listed company CEO job and many
other important roles is all aimed at making FF91 go to
production and hit the market as soon as possible," Jia said,
referring to LeEco's luxury electric car concept under Faraday
Future in the US.
While many analysts said LeEco's expensive ambition in
electric vehicles caused the biggest financial problem for the
Netflix-to-Telsa-like conglomerate, Jia was emphatic in the post
that LeEco remains committed to its car strategy, with its
"dream to revolutionise the auto industry" remaining
"undefeatible".
(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Christiian)