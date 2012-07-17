* Q3 adj loss/shr $0.03 vs loss/shr $3.46, a year earlier

July 17 Newspaper group Lee Enterprises Inc reported a third-quarter loss, hurt by a slow economic recovery in all its markets.

The company, which refinanced its debt in January after filing for bankruptcy in December last year, reported a loss of $1.5 million, or 3 cents per share compared with a loss of $155.5 million, or $3.46 per share, a year earlier.

The company, which publishes 48 daily newspapers including St. Louis Post-Dispatch, posted revenue of $179.3 million, down 4.3 percent from a year earlier.

"In nearly all our markets, the slow economic recovery seems to start and stall unpredictably, producing erratic overall revenue results from month to month," Chief Executive Mary Junck said in a statement.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported a 3.2 percent stake in the company in June.

The Davenport, Iowa-based Lee's shares have fallen more than 16 percent since they touched a year high of $1.80 on June 27 after the company decided against a reverse stock split.

Shares were up 3 percent at $1.56 on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)