(Corrects spelling of Kweku Adoboli in 4th paragraph)

By Anjuli Davies

LONDON Feb 25 Twenty years after Nick Leeson brought down Britain's oldest investment bank, the rogue trader immortalised in book and film says little has changed in an industry that continues to throw up one scandal after another.

Leeson, whose $1.4 billion loss as a Singapore-based junior derivatives trader led to the 1995 collapse of Barings Bank and earned him more than three years in prison, told Reuters that the root of the problem remains a banking culture that will not change until there is genuine fear of punishment for misconduct.

"The culture in banking is still wrong," he said on Wednesday. "There needs to be an insistent culture that weeds out wrongdoing. People aren't scared of what's going to happen to them."

A number of high-profile cases have resulted in prison sentences for the likes of former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel and former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli, while the industry has paid $166 billion in fines for a string of scandals from rate rigging to swaps mis-selling.

"Everything that's happened so far clearly hasn't worked," Leeson said. "It's all right to scapegoat Nick Leeson or Kweku Adoboli, but the fines aren't working. Executives need to be held accountable for the culture in institutions."

On Wednesday HSBC bosses were grilled by a British parliamentary committee over failings in the operations of its Swiss private bank, which has been accused of allowing clients to dodge taxes.

"Whether it's HSBC, UBS or Societe Generale, people are very hands-off about the degree of responsibility," Leeson said.

"But culture does influence behaviour, and culture does start at the top. So if a very strong message is sent from the head of HSBC that 'we don't condone tax evasion', that would filter through."

Leeson also believes that the calibre of people overseeing sometimes extremely complex and esoteric financial instruments needs to be strong enough to spot potential pitfalls.

"Every time you see a new scandal, it's down to poor systems, poor controls, poor people. If people are better you're able to be challenged. No one challenged me," Leeson said.

The son of a plasterer, Leeson now lives in Galway in Ireland. He spent three-and-a-half years in a Singapore jail after the Barings scandal, survived cancer and went on to write the book "Rogue Trader", which was later made into a film with Ewan McGregor in the title role.

Leeson now earns most of his living from talking engagements, from risk-management presentations for corporate clients to after-dinner speeches about his experiences.

Although highly unlikely to work in banking again, would he ever encourage his children to pursue a career in the industry?

"If my children wanted to work in finance, I'd drive them there. It's a fantastic place to work. I loved the experience; everything is different every day and you're constantly being challenged." (Editing by David Goodman)