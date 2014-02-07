DUESSELDORF, Germany Feb 7 German property
group LEG Immobilien is confident that the stock
market would easily absorb any capital increase to fund a large
acquisition of residential real estate.
"We can also fund larger acquisitions through a capital
increase," Chief Financial Officer Eckhard Schultz told
journalists late on Thursday.
He said the benign share price reaction to the placement of
a 28.65 percent stake by the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs
at the end of last month showed there was "readiness to
provide capital to this business model".
The group would also look to buy asset outside its main
market of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous
regional state.
