BRIEF-Athene Holding files for sale of 25 mln shares of co's class A common stock by the selling shareholders
* Files for sale of 25 million shares of co's class a common stock by the selling shareholders - sec filing
FRANKFURT Nov 12 German property group LEG Immobilien plans to issue new shares representing 7.7 percent of its current capital to finance the acquisition of flats in North Rhine-Westphalia.
LEG said the new shares would be offered exclusively to institutional investors overnight in an accelerated bookbuilding process.
The shares are worth 317 million euros ($342.04 million) at Thursday's closing price.
LEG agreed to buy 13,800 residential properties from larger rival Vonovia for about 600 million euros earlier in November. ($1 = 0.9268 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by David Goodman)
* Sees IPO of 7.7 million shares of common stock to be priced between $12.00 and $14.00 per share - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mK3r23 Further company coverage: