FRANKFURT, June 10 German property firm Deutsche
Annington on Wednesday said it had no interest in
acquiring peer LEG Immobilien.
"We deny any current interest in a public acquisition of
LEG," a Deutsche Annington spokeswoman said.
LEG shares pared gains to be up 2.2 percent, after jumping
as much as 4.5 percent on market talk earlier that Deutsche
Annington was preparing a takeover offer.
Annington has a market value of 9.8 billion euros ($11.1
billion) compared to 3.65 billion for LEG, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
LEG declined comment.
($1 = 0.8864 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing
by Maria Sheahan)