FRANKFURT Oct 16 Shareholder advisor ISS has
changed its recommendation on German property group Deutsche
Wohnen's planned takeover of peer LEG after
Vonovia announced to launch a rival offer earlier this
week.
"The Vonovia offer appears to be superior to the proposed
LEG acquisition and is contingent upon Deutsche Wohnen
shareholders rejecting this share capital issuance," ISS said in
a note issued on Friday.
Rejecting the planned capital hike to finance the LEG
acquisition would therefore give Deutsche Wohnen more strategic
options and would give shareholders the option to tender their
shares into the Vonovia tender offer, ISS added.
Last week, ISS had recommended approving the financing of
the Deutsche Wohnen-LEG deal.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)