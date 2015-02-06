FRANKFURT Feb 6 Pressure is rising on German property firm LEG Immobilien to improve performance to remain independent after the merger of major domestic peers Deutsche Annington and Gagfah, LEG said.

"We are comfortable with our business model and want to continue working independently," chief executive Thomas Hegel said, adding that LEG was taking a harder look at its environment following the merger, to be sure it still enjoyed the backing of its investors.

Hegel also confirmed LEG's outlook for 2014 and 2015.

BlackRock holds a 12.7 percent stake in the property company and the remainder of its shares are widely held.

LEG must convince its owners that its business model "can generate more value than a large player," LEG Chief Financial Officer Eckhard Schultz said.

The merger of Annington and Gagfah created a company with around 350,000 apartments worth around 21 billion euros ($24 billion), making the company the second largest in Europe after France's Unibail-Rodamco, according to Annington.

Annington's offer valued Gagfah at 3.9 billion euros.

LEG, which is listed in Germany's mid-cap MDAX, has a 110,000 apartments with 300,000 residents and is focused primarily in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. ($1 = 0.8733 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Jonathan Gould)