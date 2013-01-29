FRANKFURT Jan 29 Prospective investors in the initial public offering of LEG are being told shares in the German real estate group will likely sell within a price range of 43-45 euros ($57.88-60.57) a share, three financial sources told Reuters on Monday.

"The books are covered at 44 euros a share," one of the people said. "Books are covered including greenshoe," another source said.

LEG, which initially gave an outlook for a 41-47 euro range, is due to decide on a final price on Thursday with trading to start on Friday. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner and Kylie MacLellan)