BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Jan 29 Prospective investors in the initial public offering of LEG are being told shares in the German real estate group will likely sell within a price range of 43-45 euros ($57.88-60.57) a share, three financial sources told Reuters on Monday.
"The books are covered at 44 euros a share," one of the people said. "Books are covered including greenshoe," another source said.
LEG, which initially gave an outlook for a 41-47 euro range, is due to decide on a final price on Thursday with trading to start on Friday. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner and Kylie MacLellan)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
BEIJING, March 8 China's three largest bitcoin exchanges said on Wednesday it was unclear when they would be able to resume withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, as they needed time to beef up systems and secure regulatory approvals.