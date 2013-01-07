FRANKFURT Jan 7 German residential property
group LEG said that it is planning to list its shares on the
stock market in the first half of the year.
The Duesseldorf-based company said it has picked Goldman
Sachs and Deutsche Bank as main advisers for
the initial public offering (IPO). Berenberg Bank, Commerzbank
, Erste Bank and Kempen will act as co-lead
Managers.
The net asset value of its real estate portfolio was 2.37
billion euros ($3.09 billion) as per end-September 2012, LEG
added.
Two people familiar with the situation told Reuters in
December that LEG was planning an IPO early in
2013.
Goldman Sachs's investment fund Whitehall bought in 2008
LEG, which owns 91,000 residential apartments, from the German
state of North Rhine-Westphalia.