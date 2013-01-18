* Price range 41-47 eur/shr
* Offer period will run from Jan. 21-31
* Owners eye IPO of 1.25-1.43 bln euros
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German residential property
group LEG is hoping to raise up to 1.43 billion euros ($1.90
billion) in its planned initial public offering, which could
herald more IPO's in Europe's largest economy.
The real estate group with 91,000 flats in Germany, which
earlier this month announced it would go public, said on Friday
that shares would be offered between 41 and 47 euros apiece.
Including a possible over-allotment option, the two
financial investors behind LEG will put 57.5 percent of the
share capital up for sale as part of the flotation, without
issuing new shares.
Majority owner Whitehall, a Goldman Sachs investment
fund, will cut its stake to 33.4 percent from 89 percent and 11
percent-owner Perry Capital will reduce its holding to a little
over 9 percent.
The offer will reap between 1.249 billion euros and 1.431
billion euros if the over-allotment portion is exercised in
full, LEG added. That was more than the roughly 1 billion euros
previously expected by people close to the
transaction.
While the IPO recovery remains fragile, the lack of activity
through much of last year has left a backlog of deals which
could come to market in 2013, bankers have said.
Auditor PwC said this month it expects up to 14 IPOs this
year in Germany, after the country saw only two sizeable
flotations in 2012, of insurer Talanx and mobile
phone operator Telefonica Deutschland.
LEG's offer period will run from Jan. 21-31 with the first
day of trading in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange slated for Feb. 1.
Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are the main banks
managing the transaction.
($1 = 0.7524 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)