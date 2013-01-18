FRANKFURT Jan 18 German residential property group LEG said it is eyeing an issue volume of up to 1.43 billion euros ($1.90 billion) in its planned initial public offering.

The group, which earlier this month announced it would go public in the first half of the year, said on Friday that shares would be offered between 41 and 47 euros apiece.

The offer period will run from Jan. 21-31 with the first day of trading in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange slated for Feb. 1.

The offer volume will be between about 1.249 billion euros and 1.431 billion euros if the over-allotment option is exercised in full, it added.