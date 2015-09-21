FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Property groups Deutsche Wohnen and LEG Immobilien aim to keep growing via acquisitions following their planned merger, racing to catch up with larger peer Vonovia.

Deutsche Wohnen said on Sunday it was making an all-share offer for LEG that values LEG's equity at 4.6 billion euros ($5.2 billion), as consolidation intensifies in the German real estate market.

The combined entity will own around 250,000 residential apartments, still behind Vonovia's portfolio of 350,000.

Deutsche Wohnen Chief Executive Michael Zahn said in a conference call on Monday that future purchases by the combined Deutsche Wohnen-LEG would focus on LEG's core region, Germany's most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia.

Berlin, where Deutsche Wohnen owns much of its property, is also still attractive, he said.

Vonovia, which has just changed its name from Deutsche Annington, has grown rapidly through the acquisition of peers including Gagfah, which helped it become the first real estate group on Germany's blue-chip DAX index on Monday.

